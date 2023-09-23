“Squid Game” Now A Real Competition Show, Netflix Under Fire

Recently, Netflix dropped off a trailer for their new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge. The show is based off of the scripted drama series, which skyrocketed to popularity in 2021. The original Squid Game sees its characters competing in high-stakes challenges for a massive cash prize. The only catch was that if they lost a challenge, they would be killed. Now, real people will be competing in challenges similar to those from the original series. The winner will also be taking home a whopping $4.56 million dollars. Though competitors obviously won't be killed if they fail to successfully complete a challenge, Netflix has still gotten a great deal of backlash since the trailer dropped.

Countless social media users are weighing in on Squid Game becoming a reality, with many claiming that Netflix missed the entire point of the original. Users note that the show worked to depict the extremes desperate people would go to for money, calling this new take on the show counterintuitive. Some others are also worried that Squid Game: The Challenge will "ruin" their view of the Korean thriller.

Squid Game: The Challenge Sparks Controversy

Many are focusing their criticism on the exploitative nature of the new series. This has also turned some people's attention to the fact that the creator of the smash hit show took home next to nothing, relative to the value of the series. Reportedly, Hwang Dong-hyuk got a lump sum, which he accepted since he had spent years trying to sell the show. Netflix's internal value, on the other hand, was raised by $900 million.

Some remain critical of Netflix's decision to turn the series into a competition show. Several others, however, can't wait to tune in.

