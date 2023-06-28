Netflix’s Squid Game was undoubtedly a monumental success. It was only a matter of time before the streaming titan capitalized on the show’s popularity. While a sequel series is in the works, a reality television competition show is underway. Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the show was greenlit and announced in mid-2022. Above all, responses to the creation of the upcoming competition show have been mixed.

However, the anticipation of Squid Game: The Challenge is due to more than just mixed reviews. The reality show has garnered significant controversy as a result of allegedly maltreating its contestants. There have been varying accounts of how players have been treated during filming. Now, there’s a heavy buzz surrounding the show as viewers gear up for its release. Nonetheless, Netflix has announced the show will hit the platform in November, 2023, with a heavy cash prize attached.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge?

With scenarios, outfits, and challenges reminiscent of the original series, Squid Game: The Challenge lives up to its name. The first look of the upcoming competition has been released by Netflix. Fans can expect to see a set that’s nearly identical to the popular South Korean series. 456 players will be dressed in similar green and white tracksuits, with only numbers to identify who’s who. The infamous Red Light, Green Light game, as seen in the original series will also be making a comeback.

The major difference between the original series and the competition is that there will be no real-life deaths. Netflix has also released a synopsis of what viewers should expect from Squid Game: The Challenge. It reads: “Though the reality version of Squid Game isn’t a matter of life or death, there’s still a lot on the line: 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and timely betrayals to follow.”

Controversies Surrounding The Competition

While elimination by death is expectedly not included in Squid Game: The Challenge, the show is not without controversy. Earlier in January, reports began to swirl that contestants were put under harsh conditions. Importantly enough, some contestants allegedly passed out during filming, mostly due to the harrowing weather. Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed in the United Kingdom. Some contestants reported that the game continued filming even in the midst of a cold snap.

With a large sum as the prize, many contestants understandably decided to toughen it out. However, others were not so lucky and were reportedly hauled out in stretchers. In addition to this, medics were called in ever so often to attend to ailing contestants’ physical issues.

Response From The Series’ Creators

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the original Squid Game series, has expressed his concerns about the upcoming competition. He likened the reality show to the original series, in relation to the seriousness of contestants, especially with such a grand prize in view. Nevertheless, in February, Netflix, Studio Lambert, and The Garden released a joint statement on the matter. They denied any claims of any contestants facing severe physical harm.

The statement read: “We care deeply about the health of our cast and crew, and the quality of this show. Any suggestion that the competition is rigged or claims of serious harm to players are simply untrue. We’ve taken all the appropriate safety precautions, including after care for contestants – and an independent adjudicator is overseeing each game to ensure it’s fair to everyone.”

Auditions are currently ongoing for potential future seasons. In addition to this, an American remake of the series is in the works.

