Drake Reposts Shawn Cee Criticism Of "For All The Dogs"

For every time that Drake drops something new, there seems to be a polarizing conversation around its quality. Moreover, some fans have been complaining about his output for a couple of years now, whereas others still hold a lot of love for his recent releases. That's especially the case for Drizzy's For All The Dogs, which has arguably some of the highest and lowest points of his career, including the Scary Hours 3 expansion. However, he knows this very well, and even tends to join in those conversations either jokingly or stubbornly. The most recent instance of this is hard to put in either camp, though.

Furthermore, Drake reposted a clip of popular YouTuber and streamer Shawn Cee's reaction to For All The Dogs. While it's not as harsh as what, say, someone like Joe Budden fired off against him, it's still quite the negative implication. Basically, Shawn remarked that very few of the Toronto superstar's fans actually care about the vague people that he's rapping about and complaining about. When it comes to content matter, he just doesn't find him to be very interesting, and believes he's too deep in his own mythologized legend status to acknowledge that what he raps about is irrelevant to most of his listeners.

Shawn Cee's Issues With For All The Dogs Spark Drake's Amusement... Or Ire: Watch

Of course, it's not like artists always have to cater to whatever the fans want to hear; it's their expression, after all. But Shawn Cee's comments are actually quite common among Drake discourse, and this can't be the first time that the 37-year-old has faced these critiques head-on. Still, it's unclear whether he's just laughing at Shawn's assessment and commentary, or being a little butt-hurt about it. Neither would be too surprising, as the OVO mogul is known to have a bone to pick with people criticizing his music.

Meanwhile, it's quite amusing to see artists interact with listeners in this way, whether it's with positive or negative connotations. In fact, by dropping the instrumentals for Scary Hours 3, it seems like Drake wants us to engage even more with the music at hand and rap over it ourselves. It's a nice challenge, but if he has anything bad to say about any rendition of it, then he'd better be ready for some return fire. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, stay logged into HNHH.

