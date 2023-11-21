Famous Dex Sends Druski A Message About Posting Him: Listen

Famous Dex is someone who has had it rough over the last couple of years. He has struggled with addiction and has also had to deal with people making fun of him. Overall, he is sick and tired of a lot of this treatment. Although he has certainly engaged in beef before, there is no doubt that the constant ribbing grows tiresome after a while. For instance, he recently lashed out at Druski for bringing him up amid his beef with Birdman. It even led to a public message on IG.

“Lol @druski u post that old ass video of me an Soulja Boy on Mac grave when I see u ima beat tf outta u. an u can’t come to Chicago cause it’s gone be another chain gone u p-ssy gay a-- dude, I don’t play with u I don’t even know you [shrug emoji] But why u posting me like a b-tch can’t wait to see u have that same energy," Dex said originally. Now, however, Dex is hitting back at Durski again, this time in video form. You can listen to the message, down below.

Read More: Famous Dex Links Up With G Herbo

Famous Dex Speaks His Peace

In the video clip, Famous Dex essentially reiterates his feelings about the Druski clip. He notes that he understands that the man is a comedian, however, he still has no right to be so cruel. He also had a vaguely threatening aura about him, although we're not sure that comes across entirely. Druski certainly knows now that it is probably best to just avoid Dex entirely. After all, following the Birdman situation, you don't need any more problems.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments below. Who do you think is in the right here? Should Druski just leave it alone? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: 7 Rappers Who Have Been To Rehab: Eminem, Famous Dex & More