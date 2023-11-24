How Old Is Blueface? (Updated November 2023)

In the dynamic world of hip-hop, artists often emerge and fade away with the changing tides of music trends. However, some talents, like the Los Angeles-born rapper Blueface, carve out a unique space for themselves. Born on January 20, 1997, Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, has become a significant figure in the rap scene. As of 2023, he is 26 years old, a young age considering his substantial impact on the music industry.

Early Life & Rise To Fame

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Blueface performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Blueface's journey into the world of rap is as intriguing as his music. Growing up in Los Angeles, California, he was immersed in a culture rich with musical diversity. Before his rise to fame, Blueface had a brief stint playing college football at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina. This athletic endeavor, however, was short-lived, and he soon found himself back in California. He worked at an office supply store in San Francisco before finally returning to Los Angeles, where his music career began to take shape.

His unique style and controversial lyrics quickly caught the attention of the hip-hop community. Blueface's breakthrough came with hits like "Freak B*tch" and "deadlocs." He also gained recognition with his EP Two Coccy and songs like "Thotiana" and "Next Big Thing," which premiered on WorldStarHipHop.

Personal Life & Family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Blueface performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Beyond his music, Blueface's personal life has also been a subject of interest for many fans. He is a proud native of Los Angeles and has a close-knit family. His sister, Kali, and his children, Javaughn and Journey, whom he shares with Jaidyn Alexis, play a significant role in his life. In 2022, he began dating Chrisean Malone, and the couple had a child together before parting ways in mid-2023. In a turn of events, he got engaged to Jaidyn Alexis in October 2023.

Blueface's influence extends beyond his music. His style, characterized by offbeat rhymes and an unconventional flow, has sparked discussions and debates within the hip-hop community. This distinct approach has set him apart from his peers and contributed to the evolving landscape of rap music.

Conclusion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Rapper Blueface performs onstage during the 7th Annual BET Experience at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Blueface, at 26 years old, represents a new wave of rap artists reshaping the genre with their unique styles and perspectives. From his early days in Los Angeles to his rise as a controversial figure in the rap scene, his journey reflects the ever-changing nature of music and fame. As he continues to navigate his career and personal life, Blueface remains a significant and influential figure in hip-hop.