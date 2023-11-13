Baby Jamo’s Bond Denied Following Crash Into Capitol Building Barricade

Last week, it was reported that Baby Jamo was arrested after the up-and-coming D.C. rapper crashed a car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol Building. He was driving a stolen vehicle alongside an associate, Onosetale Okojie. As one can imagine, this has resulted in quite a few criminal charges for the two of them. They're being charged with "carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property of $1,000 or more, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, fleeing from a law enforcement," and more, per Fox 5.

Police spotted the two 20-year-old men stopped at a green light, and attempted to pull them over out of suspicion that the driver was impaired. They sped away, hitting the barricade in the process. Following the collision, both of them ran from police. Eventually, each of them were caught separately by officers. Authorities claim they found a gun in a nearby flowerbed, which they suspect was dropped there by one of them. They found another gun in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Police report that the vehicle in question was a white Infiniti Q50.

Read More: Baby Jamo Crashing Car Into Capitol Building Barricade Leads To DC Rapper’s Arrest

Baby Jamo's Recent Court Appearance

Baby Jamo was denied bond during a court appearance last week, meaning he'll remain behind bars for now. "This is just another example of our officers and their vigilance and perseverance putting away dangerous criminals," Capitol police Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher said of the arrest. "They are constantly working to keep everyone safe throughout the Capitol Complex."

Baby Jamo's not the only artist caught up in some legal trouble as of late, however. ASAP Rocky's also currently embroiled in a court battle against ASAP Relli, who accuses him of shooting at him and threatening his life in 2021. What do you think of Baby Jamo's bond getting denied? Are you shocked by his crash into a Capitol Building barricade? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Separate Public Appearances Continue Amid Shooting Case

[Via]