Baby Jamo Crashing Car Into Capitol Building Barricade Leads To DC Rapper’s Arrest

The United States Capitol Building has seen a lot in its day. Of course, things as of late have become particularly chaotic. The MAGA riots were obviously the most tumultuous action in recent memory. Now, DC-based rapper Baby Jamo is doing his part to change that. In the early hours of Monday (November 6) morning, he was arrested by Capitol Police after crashing his car into a barricade near the government building alongside Onosetale Okojie. To make matters worse, the vehicle in question was stolen. Weapons are also being linked to the men, surmounting in a large number of charges.

"Carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle" are all on the list for Jamo (born Ricardo Glass). The rising star is also accused of "receiving stolen property of $1,000 or more, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving," and several other damning charges. As HipHopDX reports, Capitol Police put out a press release on the incident earlier today. They noted that the crashed car was a white Infiniti Q50.

Capitol Police Arrest Baby Jamo on Monday Morning

When authorities saw the driver idling at a green light they believed him to be impaired. As they attempted to perform a routine traffic stop, Jamo and his passenger reportedly sped away. This sent them crashing into the Capitol Building barricade. Not quick to give up, the "Back Door Con Artist" and Okojie then tried to escape on foot but ultimately were caught by police separately. When they searched the area afterward, guns (including one with an illegal "giggle switch") were discovered. It currently remains unclear how the weapons were tied to Jamo and his affiliate, but we'll surely have more details soon.

Baby Jamo isn't the only rapper who's currently caught up in some serious legal woes. Overseas in the Dominican Republic, 6ix9ine is getting comfortable as he prepares to spend the next six months residing there after assaulting some local producers with the help of his goons. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

