Remy Ma Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

There's been some rumors floating around that Remy Ma could be expecting, and she chose to address them during a recent Instagram Live. According to the New York native, the rumors are unfounded, and she flexed her toned tummy to prove it. “I’m pregnant? Nah," she began. "Let’s not start any weird rumors." She went on to lift up her shirt to show off her stomach. “No no, that’s my pocket," Remy explained. "It’s fluffy on the inside so it’s giving a little [bump]. Stop. Don’t even start!”

The speculation follows some other rumors that have made their rounds online lately surrounding her alleged infidelity. Fans have suspected that she cheated on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain since their alleged relationship was exposed during his rap battle with Geechi Gotti in September. Geechi accused the two of them of getting together despite her marriage, and rumors started to run rampant. Allegedly, Papoose and Eazy even got into a physical altercation after the battle, though all parties have denied this.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Sparks Rumors Of Reconciliation With Remy Ma In Cryptic Instagram Post

Remy Ma Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Social media users' suspicions were only compounded earlier this week, when Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain were spotted together at an Eagles game. Footage of the duo surfaced online, and while it doesn't really prove much, it got fans talking. When the rumors first began, Tasha K also shared some receipts for Remy's alleged infidelity, which included a photo of her and Eazy enjoying a meal together.

While rumors started to fly following the rap battle, Remy didn't appear fazed, telling 15MofeRadio that Geechi's claims were just part of the battle. “He [was just saying] what’s been on the blogs for the last three/four months,” she explained. “I’m comfortable. Listen, it’s battle rap.” What do you think of Remy Ma taking to Instagram Live to shut down rumors that she's pregnant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Remy Ma & Eazy The Block Captain Spotted Together At Eagles Game

[Via]