Floyd Mayweather Flexes Iced-Out Chain

Floyd Mayweather recently took to social media to flex some of his new drip. The piece in question appeared to be a collection of iced-out chains that culminated in a small cross pendant. It's unclear how much the piece cost but it was likely just a drop in the ocean for the Money Man himself.

However, it's just the most recent jewelry flex for the legendary boxer. Last month, Mayweather surprised his go-to jeweler with a watch worth $250,000. "The Money Man is back. I'm right here with my main man, Shuki. We in L.A., ballin' out. This watch right here is going to Shuki. One of my custom pieces. Money Man, y'all know the rest," Mayweather said in a video shared on social media. Furthermore, the watch was a white diamond and gold piece straight out of Mayweather's personal collection.

Mayweather Sends Supplies To Israel

However, Mayweather isn't just spending money on himself. Last month, Mayweather's private plane was confirmed to have landed in Israel, bringing 5000 lbs of supplies to the nation. The plane was loaded with everything from food and water to bulletproof vests. “David Rubin is the child of Holocaust survivors. He is so tuned in to do anything he can for the survival of the Jewish people. When I called Floyd and asked him if he would be willing to send his plane to Israel with necessary supplies for soldiers, he said, 'Of course. I got your back. I don’t care how much it costs. Make it happen,'” Mayweather's friend Jona Rechnitz said of the efforts to get Mayweather involved.

Meanwhile, Mayweather also voiced his support for Israel on social media. "I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America, God Bless Israel, God Bless Human Kind! I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost, I stand for Peace, I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!" Mayweather said in a series of statements.

