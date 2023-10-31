Conway The Machine & J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Working On New Project, Erik Ortiz Confirms

Conway The Machine is reportedly working on a new album that will be entirely produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. Member Erik “Rook” Ortiz confirmed the plans during an interview with HipHopDX on Monday.

“We can do it all, we can carry a whole album and we can make it sound phenomenal,” Ortiz began. “Next up for us is Conway The Machine. We’re doing that whole album with Conway. We’re in talks with a lot of other artists right now to do their whole albums. I can’t really say right now, but some really, really cool big names. But you should expect that from us — whole albums, whole projects from J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and it should be fun, man.”

Conway The Machine Attends "Won't He Do It" Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Conway The Machine attends "Won't He Do It" Album Release on May 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The comments from Ortiz come after the production duo worked with Jeezy on his upcoming double album, I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. That project is scheduled to drop on Friday, November 3. He added: “And so Jeezy’s is [our] first foray into full-album territory [they'll be handling one half of the double album]. I think Hit-Boy knocked it out the park with Nas and he set the blueprint, and I’m glad that we can offer up something really cool like this.”

As for Jeezy's album, Ortiz says it will handle "very mature" subjects. “As you work on the album, y’know, you start talking about life, talking about music, experience and all that,” he said. “So it just became more songs and more songs and more songs, and then one day, [Jeezy] was like, ‘Y’know what? This gon’ be a double album.’ [The album is] very mature. He opens up about a lot of subjects — some things people might be curious about or never even knew about him. It’s very meticulously put together.” The album arrives after the release of Jeezy's recent memoir, Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.

