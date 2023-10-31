Britney Spears Traffic Stop Body Cam Footage Emerges: Watch

While much of the recent news cycle in Britney Spears's life has been dominated by her new memoir, there have been other stories popping up. During a bit of a turbulent time for the singer where she was facing public backlash for videos she posted where she appeared to be dancing with knives, she was hit with another slight public drama. That was when it came to light that she had been pulled over twice, once in September and once in October.

Now, body cam footage of both encounters has made its way online. TMZ shared the videos, neither of which paint Britney in all that bad of a light. In both clips, she's very apologetic and provides explanations for her actions. During the first stop, she's asked why she doesn't have info like her license and proof of insurance. She explained that her security usually holds onto documentation like that. In the second clip, her explanation for a traffic violation is much simpler. She explains to the officer that she just has to go to the bathroom and is in a big hurry as a result. Check out the clip of Spears' first traffic stop below.

Britney Spears Traffic Stop Videos

Britney Spears's new memoir The Woman In Me made a big splash with fans online. The person most impacted by the story's revelations was definitely Justin Timberlake. Spears revealed details on their time dating in the early 2000s. That included Timberlake getting her pregnant and the "excruciating" experience she had terminating the pregnancy.

It also detailed Timberlake breaking up with her via text. The text reportedly came to Britney while she was on set of the film Crossroads. Fans weren't happy about that detail in particular and began to attack Justin online. The hate got so loud that Timberlake was forced to turn off the comments on all of his Instagram posts. What do you think of the new videos of Britney Spears's recent traffic stops? Let us know in the comment section below.

