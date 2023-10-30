Drake And OVO Celebrate “For All The Dogs” With Special Varsity Jacket

Drake's new album For All The Dogs has been massively successful. The album dumped its entire tracklist into the top 50 of the Hot 100 and many of the songs still remain. The bunch are highlighted by "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole which became a number one hit and "IDGAF" with Yeat which still finds itself in the top 10 this week. The album was also a massive hit on the Billboard 200 where it's been in the top 2 for three weeks. Dozens of other Billboard charts also had their top 10s rocked by the album's release.

Now Drake and OVO are taking a victory lap. There's already been plenty of merch from the album and the rapper's "It's All A Blur" tour, but they dropped one more piece. The new item is a For All The Dogs varsity jacket covered in various patches and sporting the album artwork on the back. The jacket costs just under $1000 and is expected to ship in January. Fans hoping to get their hands on one may have to wait around hoping for a restock. Within the first few hours of the release of the varsity jacket, it sold out in every single size. Check out the jacket itself below.

Drake's "For All The Dogs" Jacket

Over the weekend, Drake broke his silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Since the conflict broke out earlier this month some had publicly called him out for his silence. He took a very safe approach to finally commenting, signing a letter calling for a ceasefire.

Last week Drake celebrated his 37th birthday with a bunch of new RIAA certifications. A number of his albums and singles continued to rack up Platinum status. He got to share a personal text about the new certifications to his Instagram story to celebrate alongside fans. What do you think of Drake and OVO's new For All The Dogs varsity jacket? Let us know in the comment section below.

