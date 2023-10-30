Drake Co-Signs Hilarious Meme That Depicts Him As A Cartoon Character

Drake is someone who is extremely famous. Overall, when you are famous like Drake, it is a safe bet that people online are going to try and clown on you. Although this can be annoying for some, it has felt like Drizzy has embraced a lot of the memes around him in recent years. The most famous of these are the "Drake the type of guy" jokes. These were popular years ago, however, they have made a huge comeback as of late. Albeit, many of these jokes have gone in a more sensational direction.

The TikTok revival of Drake memes saw the artist get turned into some sort of cartoon character. Specifically, they made him out to be akin to a character from Looney Tunes. While this was quite humorous, some felt like the joke was fading. Now, however, these Drizzy memes have hit a third win thanks to AI. In fact, in a recent Instagram post from the megastar, you can see a carousel of images. The final one is the most unique, as it features an AI version of Drake floating towards some food over a stove.

Drake Is In On The Joke

Of course, this is a play on the Disney trope of a character floating towards a pie sitting in the window. Overall, the thought of Drake doing this is hilarious. Sure, some may find the joke to be played out, but he clearly thought it to be pertinent. Meanwhile, in the caption to the IG post, he wrote: "Blocking me after you did me wrong isn’t really blocking me, it’s blocking you…it’s actually the most considerate thing I’ve seen you do." Needless to say, the correlations aren't all there. Fans still appreciated the meme, regardless.

Moving forward, fans are interested in Drake's next move. After all, he is on a self-imposed hiatus. Let us know your expectations for the artist, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

