Diddy Shares Trailer For Film Based Off Of “The Love Album: Off The Grid”

Diddy has shared the trailer for his upcoming film based on his recent project, The Love Album: Off The Grid. He stars in the film alongside Eva Apio, marking the supermodel's acting debut. Diddy cast Apio after a 3-month search that saw him consider hundreds of other auditioning actresses. “Working with Eva Apio was an incredible experience. Her talent and energy brought my vision to life,” Diddy said in a press release.

According to the release, "Off the Grid tells the journey of escaping from the world with his romantic lover —a space free of distractions and communications, immersing oneself in love with no phones allowed. The essence of a whirlwind romance with passion, drama and the enduring spirit of love."

Diddy Celebrates The Release Of "The Love Album: Off The Grid"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Murda Mook, Diddy, and Yung Miami attend the album release party for "The Love Album: Off The Grid" on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Diddy dropped The Love Album: Off The Grid back on September 15 with features from Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, and many more. It debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B Albums chart. It marked Diddy's sixth top 10 project on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Diddy Shares "Off The Grid" Trailer

At the time of its release, he told Billboard that it was more than just an album. “This isn’t just an R&B album; it’s an R&B movie [about love],” he said. “It’s probably one of the biggest collections of talent ever, all unified on one album. And I happen to be blessed to have The Weeknd’s last feature. The song talks about being unique, in a sense — telling your ex-girl that another one of me won’t come around.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy's Off The Grid on HotNewHipHop.

