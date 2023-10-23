Kelly Clarkson Denies Having Dissed Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Kelly Clarkson says that she never intended to disrespect Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift when she spoke about their relationship on her daytime talk show. She had been complaining about every NFL broadcast featuring the Kansas City Chiefs focusing on the couple's relationship. Clarkson clarified her comments during a statement on Instagram, on Saturday.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news… Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram. “I am pro romance. Yay romance Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The NFL has been facing scrutiny for the constant coverage of Swift and Kelce for weeks. The league even addressed the backlash with a statement of its own. They wrote: “We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Kelly Clarkson Clarifies Stance On Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift began dating earlier this fall. Amid ample rumors about dating, the couple all but confirmed their relationship when Swift attended the Chiefs' matchup with the Chicago Bears, last month. The pop star has attended several more games in the weeks since. Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple on HotNewHipHop.

