Trey Songz Faces New Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Assault At Party

Two women filed a lawsuit against Trey Songz over allegations of sexual assault at a house party. According to TMZ, Trey Songz, who faces numerous allegations related to assault, allegedly forced himself on two women while they slept at his home in the Los Angeles area during his birthday party. They said they first met Songz in June 2015 after meeting at a concert and subsequently, receiving an invitation to the after-party. Ultimately, they kept in contact, leading Trey to invite the two of them to his home for the birthday celebration.

However, the lawsuit details the moments leading up to the assault. Both women said they had to hand over their phones and the password to enter the party. Things got even more shady afterward, they claimed, revealing that there were mostly women at the party who were drinking from unsealed bottles. The women believed someone drugged them, claiming they felt intoxicated after drinking a small amount. Trey reportedly led them to a room where they passed out, fully clothed. They said once they woke up, Trey was naked and allegedly forcing himself on them, even as they tried to push him off.

Trey’s Attorney Responds After Women Accuse Singer Of Assault

The lawsuit added that Trey demanded that they shower with him after he allegedly forced himself on them while they were sleeping. The women said they refused, leading him to angrily state, “You are little f***king girls, get the f**k out of my house.” However, they alleged that once they tried to leave, Trey refused to turn over their phones. Fortunately, a security guard intervened, retrieved their phones from a safe and got them in an Uber.

Michael Freedman, Trey Songz’s attorney, denied that there’s any truth to these allegations in response to the lawsuit. “This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California's constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court,” Freedman told TMZ. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the lawsuit.

