Dom Kennedy’s “Get Home Safely” Turns 10

Oct. 15th, 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of Dom Kennedy’s second studio album, Get Home Safely via The Other Peoples Money Company. The Futuristiks and DrewByrd served as the album's primary producers, along with DJ Mustard, DJ Khalil, and more. It followed Kennedy's 2011 debut, From the Westside With Love II, which established him as a major name within the LA rap scene.

While it serves as his most celebrated release to date, Get Home Safely marked a significant milestone in a thriving West Coast scene during the 2010s. It also signified a shift in a post-blog-era world where rappers could flourish independently. Today, we revisit Dom Kennedy’s Get Home Safely for its 10th anniversary.

Read More: 10 Essential Dom Kennedy Tracks

Dom Kennedy's Magnum Opus

Get Home Safely is arguably Dom Kennedy’s magnum opus. Not only does the music speak for itself, but the album’s critical and commercial success attests to its legacy. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard US Rap chart and it is also Kennedy’s highest selling album. Dom moved over 10,000 copies in the album's first week.

Get Home Safely painted a vivid portrait of LA culture from the perspective of Dom Kenned. His cool, calm, and collected flow encapsulates the unfiltered everyday life in the City of Angels like in “Let’s Be Friends” and “After School.” Then, there are records like “Black Bentleys” that capture Dom tapping into his full songwriting potential as he reflects on the humble beginnings that shaped his career. It's the honesty, authenticity, and pensiveness across this album that defined Kennedy's legacy.

Ahead of its release, Dom Kennedy expressed to HipHopDX that Get Home Safely was the album he always wanted to make. He had gone on his first global tour and aspired towards "leaving a real legacy." Ten years later, it appears that Get Home Safely did just that.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle Speaks On His Relationship With Dom Kennedy

An Ambassador For A Resurging West Coast

By 2013, the West Coast was experiencing a renaissance of rising talent. Los Angeles bloomed with collectives like Odd Future, TDE, and Pac Div. Meanwhile, artists like Casey Veggies, Vince Staples, and YG also helped usher in a new era for the West Coast. Like many of these emerging acts, Dom Kennedy was in his own lane, carving out his own niche while championing the West Coast. More importantly, Kennedy waved the flag for independence with The Other Peoples Money Company while many of his peers began signing with the majors.

Features on From the Westside With Love II came from all over America, but Get Home Safely was strictly a West Coast affair. Respected legends like Krondon of Strong Arm Steady appeared on the album, but it also spotlighted the wave of buzzing artists in LA's hip-hop scene. Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign featured on Get Home Safely; both of whom eventually became stars in their own right. Additionally, rappers Skeme and TeeFLii contributed verses, making the album a glimpse into LA rap’s bright future. On his second studio album, Dom Kennedy was at the helm of introducing the next generation of west coast hip hop. Simultaneously, he was setting an example for independent success.

[via] [via]