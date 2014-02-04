Pacific Division, colloquially known as PAC DIV, are a hip-hop trio out of Palmdale, California consisting of members BYoung, Mibbs and Like, the latter two being brothers. Throughout their eight-year career, they've released two studio albums, an EP and four mixtapes, having collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Blu, The Cool Kids, Skeme, Casey Veggies, Mac Miller, Asher Roth and many more. The last we heard of them was the December 2013 single "Sneakerboxes", which features Chip Gnarly and Big Sik. The individual members are currently pursuing solo careers. Stay tuned for updates on their movements, folks. (Oh yeah, they've been cosigned by 9th Wonder, Pharrell Williams, Talib Kweli and ?uestlove as well.)