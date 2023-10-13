Sergio Brown Fights Cops During Extradition Flight: Watch

Video has emerged of ex-NFL player Sergio Brown fighting with Mexican police officers while being deported from the country earlier this week. The footage was taken on an Aeromexico flight from Mexico City to Tijuana. An agitated Brown be seen claiming that he is being kidnapped before he assaults one of the officers guarding him. Eventually, Brown is subdued and forced into his seat. According to the woman who shot the video, the incident occurred while the plane was still on the tarmac in Mexico City.

After arriving in California, Brown was arrested by customs officials and is now awaiting a transfer to Illinois. The ex-NFL player has been in Mexico ever since his mother Myrtle was found dead near her home in Illinois. Brown was initially missing as his mother's death was ruled a homicide. However, he later began posting concerning videos on social media from Mexico. That came to an end earlier this week as he was removed from the country. Brown has been out of the NFL since 2016.

Sergio Brown Case: What We Know

Many questions still remain about what happened roughly a month ago in Maywood, Illinois. Relatives reported Sergio and Myrtle missing on September 16. Myrtle's sister said she had spoken with her since September 14. Later that day, police found Myrtle beside a creek near her home. The county medical examiner ruled that she "suffered multiple injuries during an assault" and ruled her death a homicide.

Meanwhile, Brown emerged a few days later to vocally doubt his mother's death, calling it "fake news". He also alleged that federal agencies were after him and in one video, quoted the film Finding Nemo. However, subsequent videos showed Brown partying and generally living it up. The charges he is facing have not been made public. However, sources told TMZ that Brown has been charged in connection with his mother's death. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

