Miles Bridges Hit With Criminal Summons

Miles Bridges has been issued with a criminal summons relating to the domestic violence charges he is currently serving a suspension for. Details about the summons are scant, as it has not yet been served to Bridges. However, it is believed to be concerning the violation of a protective order. Furthermore, the local sheriff's office confirmed that there is also an unserved arrest warrant for Bridges. That stems from a protection order violation in January.

Last November, Bridges pled no contest to a felony domestic violence charge. He was sentenced to three years of probation but did not have to formally admit guilt. He had originally been charged with physically assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their children in May of last year. Along with the probation, Bridges was ordered to remain 100 yards from the victim at all times and have no direct contact with her. Per the sheriff, the incident that led to the criminal summons involved the same woman and occurred on Tuesday of this week.

Hornets Looking At Life Without Bridges, Kai Jones

It's unclear what the consequences of this new criminal summons will be. However, the Hornets have undergone some serious restructuring in the past few hours. On Wednesday, the team cut 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones. Jones, who had struggled to justify his place in the starting rotation, was waived following a bizarre series of events in which he openly bashed his teammates and publicly requested a trade. Jones was nonchalant about the move on social media. However, it's hard to see him getting an adequate deal elsewhere in the league given how late in the offseason it is.

Meanwhile, Bridges remains on the team but will miss the first 10 games of the season. If he remains on the roster and does not face any additional consequences from his summons, he will be able to make his season debut against the Bucks on November 17. However, this new summons is a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge. As mentioned, at the time of writing, the summons and outstanding warrant are yet to be served to Bridges.

