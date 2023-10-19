Best Not Scary Games To Play At Halloween (Updated October 2023)

Halloween is synonymous with spooky tales, haunted houses, and jump scares. However, not everyone is a fan of heart-pounding horror games. For those who prefer a milder experience but still want to indulge in the Halloween spirit, here's a list of the best not-so-scary games to play.

Dive Into Whimsical Worlds

1. Luigi's Mansion 3: In this delightful Nintendo Switch game, Luigi embarks on a mission to rescue his friends from a haunted hotel. While there are ghosts aplenty, they're more charming than chilling, making it perfect for a light-hearted Halloween gaming session.

2. Oxenfree: This supernatural thriller revolves around a group of friends who accidentally open a ghostly rift. The game beautifully blends eerie atmospheres with engaging dialogue, ensuring players are intrigued rather than intimidated.

Mysteries Await In Enchanted Lands

3. Night In The Woods: Follow Mae, a cat returning to her hometown, as she unravels mysteries and reconnects with old friends. The game's autumnal setting makes it an ideal pick for the Halloween season.

4. Spiritfarer: In this heartwarming tale, players guide spirits to the afterlife. With its touching narrative and stunning visuals, Spiritfarer offers a serene experience amidst the Halloween frenzy.

Puzzles & Adventures In Spooky Settings

5. The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff Pack: For Sims enthusiasts, this pack introduces haunted houses, friendly ghosts, and a new "Paranormal Investigator" career. It's all the fun of Halloween without the frights.

6. Gris: This visually stunning game is more of an emotional journey than a traditional horror story. Players navigate through a world filled with sorrow, ultimately seeking hope and redemption.

Embrace The Halloween Spirit Minus The Scares

7. Pumpkin Jack: Step into the shoes of Jack, the mythical Pumpkin Lord, as he traverses a vibrant world filled with challenges. This action-adventure game is Halloween-themed fun at its best.

8. Costume Quest: This adorable RPG revolves around kids trick-or-treating and battling monsters using their costume powers. It's a delightful romp that captures the essence of Halloween.

FAQs: Not-So-Scary Halloween Games

Why opt for non-scary Halloween games? Not everyone enjoys jump scares or intense horror. These games offer a festive feel without the frights.

Are these games suitable for children? Most of the games listed, like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Costume Quest, are family-friendly. However, always check the game's rating before letting children play.

Can I play these games on any platform? While some games are platform-specific, many are available on multiple platforms. It's best to check the game's official site or store listing for platform availability.

Do I need any special equipment to play these games? Standard gaming consoles or PCs should suffice for most of these games. Some might benefit from additional accessories, but they aren't mandatory.



In conclusion, Halloween gaming doesn't always mean sleepless nights and eerie soundtracks. With the games listed above, you can immerse yourself in the festive spirit without the usual scares. So, grab your controller, gather your friends, and dive into these enchanting worlds this Halloween!