7 Halloween Costumes That Sum Up 2023

2023 is slowly but surely drawing to a close. While the new year is something to look forward to, Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time for some exciting cosplay. Individuals and households are already getting in the spirit of things, and are working towards their Halloween costumes. Hip Hop-inspired costumes are usually a favorite for fans of the genre. Nonetheless, pop culture in 2023 has left us spoiled for costume choices. After all, not everyone can pull off over-the-top, expensive, and elaborate Halloween costumes like, say, Heidi Klum. So fret not, and allow yourself to be inspired by one of many notable moments in 2023.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

On February 12, 2023, Rihanna joined the revered list of musicians who have headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It was a cultural phenomenon that's now recognized as the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show ever. In addition, it spawned several viral social media trends. The choreography was especially popular, and many users on TikTok and beyond tried to re-enact parts of it. To top it all off, Rihanna’s surprise pregnancy reveal cemented the show’s place as one of the most memorable moments in 2023. Her simple but eye-catching all-red coverall outfit would be an easy look to put together. Alternatively, the all-white outfits her dancers donned would be a great option, too.

The Little Mermaid

The live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was released in May 2023. However, the anticipation surrounding the film began years before its release. Consequently, it became a very significant contributor to popular culture in 2023. Halle Bailey’s performance as Ariel received widespread praise from viewers and critics. Furthermore, Halle embodies Ariel for many young Black girls. Certainly, there will be no shortage of Little Mermaid costumes this Halloween.

M3GAN

While M3GAN was released in Los Angeles on December 7, 2022, the rest of the world experienced the film in January 2023. As a result, the impact of the film was unanimously felt worldwide this year. The lifelike doll is also quickly becoming a modern icon in horror and pop culture. M3GAN’s viral TikTok dance from the movie helped push it to achieve major success. Surely, this Halloween will see the rise of many dancing M3GANs, and rightfully so.

One Piece Characters

The One Piece franchise needs no introduction. It is one of the most enduring and successful shonen anime franchises of all time. Hence, its reputation and popularity have been solidified. However, the creator saw an opportunity to expand the franchise even further in 2023. The live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga premiered on Netflix in August 2023. Since its release, the fan base has grown considerably larger. One Piece is now even more popular than it originally was and has managed to impact non-anime fans. Without a doubt, this Halloween, many pirates will roam the streets in creative costumes.

Spider-People (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

The Spider-Man franchise has been a significant part of pop culture for years. While that may still be the case, the powers that be have definitely paid additional attention to the superhero in recent years. Across the Spider-Verse is unarguably one of the best superhero movies of 2023. While Spider-Man costumes are not new to Halloween, it’s different this time. Miles Morales has undoubtedly become an iconic figure in pop culture. Moreover, with the variety of Spider-people featured in the movies, fans are spoiled for choice. This Halloween, there just may be more Miles Moraleses than Peter Parkers.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé has absolutely dominated 2023. For months, the music titan sang her heart out and danced fiercely on stage, all while breaking records. She is undoubtedly one of the most successful stars of 2023. The Renaissance World Tour has impacted the entire world, and the waves of its impact will be felt for a very long time. Rest assured, many silver, shimmery costumes will be donned this Halloween, paying homage to the mother of the house of Renaissance. Additionally, fans can opt to don full fits from her final Adidas collab, IVY PARK NOIR.

Barbenheimer

One of the most unexpected collaborations of the year came in the form of two viscerally contrasting movies. When fans discovered that Barbie and Oppenheimer had the same premiere date, “Barbenheimer” was born and took the world by storm. The phenomenon was a cultural reset and a triumph for cinema. It turned out to be a very successful unintentional collaboration, as both films have become massive commercial successes. Fans took the theatrical release of the movies very seriously. Some even checked out both films on the same day as a double feature. Pink for Barbie, and black for Oppenheimer were the agreed color schemes for outfits throughout the period. As can be expected, a good number of people will recreate Barbenheimer costumes again this Halloween.

