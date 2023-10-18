Scary Games To Play With Friends This Halloween: Horror Co-op (October 2023)

Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by diving into some spine-chilling co-op horror games with your friends? From haunted houses to zombie-infested cities, there are scary games for every thrill-seeker. Here's a rundown of some of the best horror co-op games to play this October.

Back 4 Blood: Zombie Horde Madness

From Turtle Rock Studios, the creators of Left 4 Dead, comes Back 4 Blood. This game offers thrilling co-op zombie action, with a variety of characters, weapons, and challenges. It's a must-play for fans of zombie horde games.

Desolate: Explore A Mysterious Island

Desolate, crafted by Nearga, is an open-world survival horror game that truly shines when played cooperatively. Players emerge from a bunker onto an eerie island filled with mutated beings. While solo play is an option, the game becomes less daunting and more enjoyable when tackled with friends.

Devour: Banish The Demons

Devour, by Straight Back Games, is a multiplayer game where players, acting as cultists, must reverse a demonic possession. The game is intense, and designed to instill fear and panic. It's best enjoyed with friends on a private server, though brave souls can tackle it solo.

GTFO: Dive Into The Unknown

Developed by 10 Chambers, GTFO is a game that's been gaining traction among horror enthusiasts. Players team up to explore a mysterious research facility teeming with zombie-like creatures. Stealth is crucial, but when things go south, you'll need to rely on an arsenal of weapons to survive. It's one of those scary games blend of suspenseful stealth and intense combat, making it a top pick for those seeking a heart-pounding experience.

The Outlast Trials: Escape The Experiments

Red Barrels presents The Outlast Trials, a departure from its single-player predecessors. This game adopts a mission-based approach, where players navigate through levels, avoiding grotesque entities and trying to escape a sinister experimental facility.

Pacify: Confront Pure Evil

In Pacify, developed by Shawn Hitchcock, a group of players must work together to calm a malevolent little girl. The game is simple yet terrifying, especially when you unexpectedly encounter the enraged spirit.

Phasmophobia: Ghost Hunting With Friends

Kinetic Games' Phasmophobia has become a favorite among online gamers, especially those looking for a thrill from scary games. Players team up as ghost hunters, entering haunted locations to gather evidence. The objective isn't to defeat the ghost but to identify its type and escape alive. With various ghost types, each with unique traits, every game is a new challenge.

This list is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more horror co-op games out there waiting to be explored. So, gather your friends, turn off the lights, and dive into these terrifying worlds. Happy gaming and happy Halloween!