Nicole Beharie Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Sleepy Hallow” Star Worth?

Nicole Beharie, born in 1985 in West Palm Beach, Florida, exhibited an early flair for the dramatic arts. Her formative years, though nestled in the sun-soaked vistas of Florida, hinted at a talent that yearned for the world's stage. Attending South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities set the course, but it was her time at the prestigious Juilliard School that truly molded her into the artist she is today. As we chart her accomplishments and ascend to 2023, it's a tale of talent, tenacity, and a net worth of $3 million, as detailed by Net Worth Post.

Career Highlights & Accolades

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 02: Actors Nicole Beharie and Tom Mison pose with headless horsemen. At a special screening of Fox's "Sleepy Hollow" at Hollywood Forever. On June 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Beharie's foray into the cinematic world began with a powerful role in American Violet, a drama that foregrounded her as a leading lady to watch. It didn't take long for Hollywood to notice. Soon, she was sharing the screen with the likes of Michael Fassbender in Shame. Yet, for many, she's best known for her lead role as Abbie Mills in the TV series Sleepy Hollow. Her performance garnered acclaim and a devoted fan base. As her filmography expanded, so did her recognition, leading her to roles that showcased her depth and versatility as an actor.

Personal Life & Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nicole Beharie attends Vanity Fair and FIAT celebration of Young Hollywood. Hosted by Krista Smith and James Corden, to benefit the Terrence Higgins Trust. At No Vacancy on February 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Beyond the camera's flash and the red carpet premieres lies Nicole, the individual. Her interests span from music to activism, painting a portrait of a multifaceted woman. She's been open about challenges faced in the industry, using her platform to shed light on issues of representation and equity. And while Beharie might keep parts of her life under wraps, her interactions, be it interviews or social media exchanges, reflect a genuine soul with an infectious zest for life.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Matthew Morrison (L) and Nicole Beharie attend the 3rd Annual College Signing Day. At the Harlem Armory on April 26, 2016 in New York City. The event, co-hosted by MTV, was part of First Lady Michelle Obama's Reach Higher initiative which encourages young people to continue their education past High School. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

The spheres of business and charity are no strangers to those in the entertainment industry, and Beharie is no exception. While meticulous about her investments, she's inclined towards sustainable and ethical ventures. On the philanthropic front, her interests align with her passions— supporting the arts, advocating for equal representation, and championing causes that uplift marginalized communities. To Beharie, success is more than a bulging bank account; it's the positive footprint one leaves behind.