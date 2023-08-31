Keesha Sharp Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?

Keesha Sharp, a name synonymous with talent and versatility, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, her estimated net worth stands at a whopping $2 million, according to Net Worth Planet. But how did she amass such wealth? Let’s delve into the journey of this multi-faceted star.

Born on June 9, 1973, in Rochester, New York, Keesha Ulricka Sharp’s passion for the arts was evident from a young age. She pursued her Bachelor of Arts degree from the Boston Conservatory School at Berklee and further honed her skills with a Master of Arts degree from the Hochstein School of Music. Music wasn’t just a hobby for Keesha but a way of life. From childhood, she was deeply immersed in learning various instruments, showcasing her dedication to the craft.

The Rise Of A Star: Keesha’s Illustrious Career

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Actress Keesha Sharp attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Keesha’s journey in the entertainment world began in the Bronx, New York. She initially gained recognition as a singer, but her acting prowess soon took center stage. Her role in the CW comedy series Girlfriends, remains one of her most iconic performances. However, her versatility doesn’t end there. Keesha has graced the screen in award-winning films and series such as American Adobo, Why Did I Get Married?, Lethal Weapon, and many more.

Her stage presence is equally commendable. Keesha’s theatrical debut was marked by her performance in the Broadway touring production of Carousel in 2001. Over the years, she has showcased her talent in numerous theater productions, including Eat The Runt, Thunder Knocking on My Door, and Suburb. Further, television also witnessed Keesha’s magic. She was a regular face on shows like Girlfriends and Everybody Hates Chris. Her role in Girlfriends even earned her an Image Award. Keesha’s filmography is vast, with roles in Cold Case, Elementary, The Game, and The Exes. She also made a mark with her portrayal of Dale Cochran in the FX anthology drama series American Crime Story.

Accolades & Achievements

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 15: Keesha Sharp attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP )

Keesha’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed. She has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Outstanding Supporting Actress from American Crime Story in 2017 and the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture from Marshall in 2018. Her dedication to her craft was further recognized when she bagged the Best Actress award in 2014.

Beyond The Screen: Keesha’s Personal Life

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Actress Keesha Sharp (C) and her Family attend the 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 27, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Behind the scenes, Keesha leads a fulfilling personal life. She is married to actor, director, and musician Brad Sharp. Their love story began during their student days, and they have been inseparable ever since. The couple tied the knot on August 1, 1997, and were blessed with their son, Solomon Sharp, in 2005. Today, they reside in Los Angeles, cherishing every moment together.

Conclusion

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Keesha Sharp poses for portrait on the set of The Celebrity Perspective on September 14, 2016 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images)

Keesha Sharp’s net worth of $2 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unparalleled talent. She has showcased her versatility in every domain, from acting to singing and directing. With endorsements from brands like YCO active, Wolford, ZARA, and Stello, her success story is far from over. As she continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Keesha Sharp embodies a star’s essence.