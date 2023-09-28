BET Hip-Hop Awards Announces 2023 Performer Line Up

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards is set to grace screens on Tuesday, October 10th, at 9 pm ET/PT. This annual award show, taking place in Atlanta, will be an evening filled with many performances that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on hip-hop. Today, the award show announced the lineup of performances, which included some of the most prominent names in the hip-hop industry right now. Among the confirmed performers for this year's show are Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red.

In addition to these performances, the BET Hip-Hop Awards will pay homage to the influential deejays and producers who have played a pivotal role in shaping the hip-hop landscape. A special tribute segment will honor the contributions of Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, and Spinderella. These musicians have left an indelible mark on the genre. They've contributed their unique talents to the evolution of hip-hop's sound and culture.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards Will Be Memorable

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Kodak Black performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As fans eagerly count down the days to this highly anticipated event, expectations are running high. The BET Hip-Hop Awards continue to serve as a platform for recognizing and celebrating the achievements of hip-hop's finest. The awards also providing a stage for artists to deliver performances that will be remembered for years to come. With a blend of established legends and emerging stars, the 2023 award show should be a night of musical excellence. And a testament to the enduring power of hip-hop in the global music landscape.

Last year's award show was equally memorable. Per usual, it's a night to remember in pop culture. One viral moment that made headlines last year was when Latto won "Song Of The Year." Fans remember when Kodak Black had something to publicly say regarding her win. He expressed he felt that the network should have been boycotted for awarding Latto with the honor. "This whole s**t looked like a damn plot. Then I look at the ‘gram like what shorty blocked me for?" Kodak said on an IG live rant. "They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that s**t. I told [people] weeks ago, 'Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.'" Latto had her own clapback, which she shared on X (F.K.A. Twitter), "What kinda frappuccino I look like I taste like??? [tongue emoji]." Stay tuned to HNHH for more moments and music news.

