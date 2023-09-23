Calboy And Skilla Baby Link Up For New Single “Gang Time”

Calboy has been a pretty controversial figure in hip-hop during his tenure in the industry. During the whole year of 2022, it seemed he could never really stay out of the headlines for all of the wrong reasons. Whether it would be with holding grudges with labels, beefing with rappers, or getting into legal trouble, he was always putting himself in tough spots. It appears he is more well-known for those altercations, as well as being the cousin to the late rapper, King Von.

However, this time we are talking about Calboy because his back with another single. The Chicago artist already has four other songs out from this year. Those include, "Stargaze," "She Know (In Too Deep)," "Trippin' Bout It," and "On My Own." All four of those were solo tracks, but this fifth one breaks that streak.

Listen To "Gang Time" From Calboy And Skilla Baby

This time, he recruited Skilla Baby. He is also a new collaborator, which adds another layer of excitement to the song. Skilla was featured on another released song that came out yesterday (September 22), called "Smack Sh*t" with Doe Boy. Check out the "Gang Time" music video up above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "Gang Time," from Calboy and Skilla Baby? Does this duo need to collaborate more often? Who has the best rapping performance on this track? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You might lose yo' life if we come jumpin' out minivans

My lil' bro a striker, he gon' spin his block like ceilin' fan

How he earned his stripes, he's fake his life and post it on the 'Gram

I can't give no ho a dollar, I fo'sho don't give a damn

I been movin' dolo, I been duckin' from the cameras

We was like fifteen when we sent bullets out a Camry

