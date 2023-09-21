Goapele Floats On New “Purple” R&B Single

Renowned R&B artist Goapele is beginning a fresh musical chapter by sharing "Purple," the second song from her eagerly awaited album COLOURS. In this heartfelt track, Goapele's vocals beautifully express the feelings of vulnerability that come with falling for someone irresistible. "Purple" not only highlights Goapele's distinctive style but also offers a sneak peek into her artistic growth.

In "Purple," Goapele allows her sensual side to take over as she sings about someone who mesmerizes her and makes her feel all kinds of ways. She draws a comparison between their attraction and the cannabis strain as well as Jimi Hendrix's song "Purple Haze," singing, “It's more than just a phase / Cause I'm lost inside your purple haze.”

Upcoming Releases

"Purple" marks the second song from Goapele's upcoming album, COLOURS, set to drop this fall. It's been nearly a decade since her last album release, and during this time, she has been crafting a new sound and message for her fans. Her last full-length album, Strong As Glass, reached No. 16 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart in 2014.

This upcoming album follows her 2017 EP, Dreamseeker, which included the Billboard-charting hit "Stay" featuring BJ The Chicago Kid. This eagerly awaited album holds the promise of a diverse musical journey, highlighting Goapele's versatility and innovative artistry.

A Glimpse Into Goapele's Evolving Artistic Expression

Goapele's parents profoundly shaped her childhood. Her father, a South African political activist forced to leave his home due to his anti-apartheid work, played a significant role in her upbringing. Growing up in Oakland, California, her parents inspired her to become very involved in activism at a young age. She witnessed many protests, which instilled in her a lifelong dedication to social activism that frequently shines through in her music.

Goapele has consistently stood as a symbol of creativity and empowerment in the music industry. As an independent female artist, Goapele has continually pushed the boundaries of modern music by fusing soul, R&B, and neo-soul into her one-of-a-kind style. Purple" stands as proof of her artistic growth and her ability to create music that goes beyond traditional genre labels.

Quotable Lyrics

Feel just like a fool

For you, I'd break the rules

The way my heart is opening

I'm wondering if you feel it too

It's more than just a phase

'Cause I'm lost inside your purple haze