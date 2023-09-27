Bella Poarch Age: How Old Is The Influencer? (Updated September 2023)

The digital age has given rise to a plethora of influencers, each with their unique charm and appeal. Among them, Bella Poarch stands out, not just for her massive following but also for her intriguing journey. As of September 2023, Bella Poarch is 26 years old. Born on February 9, 1997, in San Fabian, Philippines, Bella's rise to fame is nothing short of meteoric. Let's delve deeper into the life of this young influencer.

Bella's early life was rooted in the Philippines, where she lived with her parents. Later in her life, she moved to Hawaii and then to Texas during her teenage years. Interestingly, before her digital fame, Bella served in the United States Navy, showcasing a diverse background that many might not associate with a TikTok star.

TikTok Triumphs

Bella's foray into the world of TikTok began in April 2020. In a short span, her account, bellapoarch, became a sensation. Known for her comedic lip-sync videos, often centered around gaming, Bella quickly amassed a following. As of now, she boasts over 92 million followers on the platform. One of her most notable achievements came in August 2020 when she posted a video set to Millie B's "M to the B" track. This video not only went viral but also became the most-liked TikTok video at the time, garnering over 30 million likes.

Beyond TikTok: A Multifaceted Talent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Bella Poarch attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

While TikTok remains her primary platform, Bella's talents aren't confined to it. She's also a singer and signed a record deal with Warner Records in May 2021. Her song "Build a B*tch" has been a massive hit, with its music video accumulating over 200 million views on YouTube. This venture into music underscores her versatility and ability to resonate with audiences across different mediums.

Personal Life And Connections

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Bella Poarch attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's 'House of Gucci' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Bella's personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. She grew up with two older sisters and an older brother. Between 2019 and 2022, she was married to Tyler Poarch, a fact that remained a secret for a while. On the professional front, Bella has collaborated with various personalities. In September 2020, she shared a picture with beauty influencer James Charles, hinting at the vast network she's built in the influencer community.

Awards And Recognition

US-Filipino media personality Bella Poarch arrives for the 2023 Streamy Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on August 27, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Recognition for Bella's work came in the form of the Breakout Creator award at the Streamy Awards in 2021. Such accolades are a testament to her impact and influence in the digital space.

In Conclusion

Bella Poarch's age might suggest she's a young influencer, but her achievements speak of someone who's been in the industry for ages. From her roots in the Philippines to her global stardom, Bella's journey is a testament to the power of digital platforms and the opportunities they offer. As she continues to evolve and grow, one can only anticipate what the future holds for this dynamic influencer.