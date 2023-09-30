Bella Poarch Songs: What Are Her Hits?

Bella Poarch, originally known for her viral TikTok video lip-syncing to "M To The B", has taken the internet by storm. This particular video still holds the record as TikTok's most-liked upload, boasting over 60 million likes. But Poarch's talents aren't limited to short video clips. She's made a significant mark in the music industry, releasing hits that fans can't get enough of.

Read More: Who Is Bella Poarch? Everything You Need To Know

From TikTok To The Billboard Hot 100

Bella's journey into the music world began with her debut single "Build A B*tch" in 2021. This track didn't just gain popularity; it skyrocketed, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 and amassing over 50 million streams on Spotify in less than a month. Following this, Bella released other singles like "Dolls" and "Inferno," each cementing her place as a musical sensation.

Read More: Who Is Addison Rae? Everything You Need To Know

The Latest Sensation: "Crush"

After a brief hiatus, Bella returned to the music scene with her latest hit, "Crush." Released on September 14, this song, in collaboration with artist Lauv, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The track delves into the complexities of feelings towards a "crush", with lyrics that resonate with many: "I don’t wanna say too much / I don’t wanna f*ck this up / Why would we fall in love when it feels so good to touch."

The song's music video has also garnered significant attention, with fans taking to social media to express their admiration. Comments range from praising Bella's voice and talent to expressing how the song has become an instant favourite.

Read More: Adin Ross Girlfriend: Who Is He Dating?

Fans' Reactions to "Crush"

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Bella Poarch and TSHA attend the launch event of HUGO x Bella Poarch's collection at Flannels X on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO)

The reception to "Crush" has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans have described Bella as sensational, praising her voice, talent, and the global impact she's making. Many believe that the song would have been perfect for the start of summer, indicating its upbeat and catchy nature. As one fan aptly put it, "The more I listen to this song, the more I fall in love with it!"

Read More: Bella Poarch Age: How Old Is The Influencer? (Updated September 2023)

Overcoming Personal Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Bella Poarch poses with the Favorite Social Music Star award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Bella's journey hasn't been without its challenges. Last year, she faced personal trials, including a divorce and a subsequent break from social media. This break was a result of the backlash she received for keeping her marriage private. However, Bella's return with "Crush" signifies her resilience and determination to continue sharing her art with the world.

What's Next for Bella Poarch?

With the success of "Crush" and the anticipation of her fans, it's clear that Bella Poarch is here to stay in the music industry. As she continues to evolve as an artist, fans eagerly await her next move, hoping for more hits that resonate with their hearts and souls.

In conclusion, Bella Poarch's transition from a TikTok sensation to a music industry powerhouse is nothing short of remarkable. With hits like "Build a B*tch," "Dolls", "Inferno", and now "Crush", she's proven that she's not just a one-hit-wonder. As fans continue to rave about her latest song, it's evident that Bella's musical journey is just getting started.