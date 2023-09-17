Irish Grinstead Of 702 Dies At 43, Twitter Users Pay Tribute

Recently, it was announced that Irish Grinstead of the beloved girl group 702 passed away at the age of 43. The performer's sister and fellow 702 member, LeMisha Grinstead, shared the news in an Instagram post today. Her cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The Vegas trio are most well-known for their hits "Steelo” alongside Missy Elliot, “Where My Girls At?" and more.

LeMisha shared a lengthy post to reveal her passing, sharing some heartfelt words about her sister. "It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening," she began. "She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family."

LeMisha Grinstead Announces Her Sister's Passing

She went on to share a couple more photos of her sister today, writing, "I am in disbelief." Irish's death follows the passing of her twin, Orish Grinstead, who died in 2008 of kidney failure. Though her cause of death is unknown, the group announced that Irish would be taking a leave of absence due to "serious medical issues" in 2022. Amid the news, fans and peers have been out in full force to honor the fallen 702 member.

Twitter Pays Tribute To Irish Grinstead

"Irish May your beautiful soul Rest Peacefully in the arms of the Lord," Missy Elliot Tweeted today. "A Multitude of prayers for the entire Grinstead family." Pharrell Williams also shared a lengthy message about her passing on Instagram, describing himself as "Devastated & heartbroken." Check out some of the touching tributes down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

