Gee Gotti’s Still Alive, He Confirms Following Rumors Of His Death

The New York drill scene received a shock recently when news spread of local act Gee Gotti's death. Fortunately, though, it seems like all is well, as the rapper took to his Instagram Story to deny these rumors. Moreover, apparently speculation began thanks to an IG Story post from one of his colleagues, which various local outlets and pages close to the sub-genre reported on. However, people soon learned this to be fake news, although details and circumstances are unclear in this case. Still, it must be an incredibly awkward, difficult, and surreal situation to be in, as we've seen with other MCs.

"N***as jacking I'm dead now now," Gee Gotti wrote on the social media platform. "Ya gotta come w something better i took a fake pill ya run w anything. I'm more than alive and wellll I'm sturdy keep my followers going up. I'm dead ya I'm bouta take a flic in the hospital. And y ya saying I'm lying or faking death? I never told nobody I'm dead emdd. Doing something for clout ya as posting I'm dead first wtf I juss let ya capp."

Gee Gotti Shares That He's Alive & Well Via Instagram

Furthermore, this exact situation happened to Lil Tay recently, although that story was much more bizarre and widespread. That related more to a social media hack that even swindled the rapper's family members and close associates, and we're sure something similar happened to Gee Gotti. Still, they are very different situations with very different contexts, as the scenes the two operate in could not be more different. Unfortunately, the New York drill scene is still highly approximate to crime and danger, and mournful headlines are an all-too-common occurrence.

Meanwhile, hopefully with more media literacy and examples of this backlash, reporters can learn to take these details with a grain of salt. This is especially true for social media coverage, where information spreads so quickly that there's barely a chance to stop and think. It's an understandable dilemma, but one whose consequences can go beyond what any blogger imagine. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gee Gotti.

