Timbaland Discusses Hair Transplant Decision: “Don’t Be Jealous”

Timbaland says that he's gotten a hair transplant to mitigate the effects of hair loss from alopecia. He discussed the decision in a candid update on Instagram, Wednesday.

“Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in,” Timbaland began in the video. “This one — I have to go get work. There’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!”

Timbaland Performs In London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 01: Timbaland performs on stage at The Sound Of Change Live Concert as part of Chime For Change at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)

In his caption, he added: “A BIG heartfelt thank you to @dr_haroldsiegel and his team over at @naturaltransplantsclinic for taking care of me and giving me that extra care and attention with my new hair. Taking care of your hair early AND with the right doctor is key @naturaltransplantsclinic is where it’s at.” Check out Timbaland's full update below.

Timbaland Shares Hair Transplant Update

Timbaland's hair decision comes as he prepares for the return of his Verzuz series. He provided an update on season 3 during an interview with AllHipHop, last Sunday. He explained that the show is going through a restructuring period following the pandemic. “Verzuz is still a baby,” he told the outlet. “It was something that was built in the pandemic that’s now a household name. Look how you saying it. Now we back open. To make it have the longevity that we need it to have, we have to reorganize the ship.” He added: “I believe that we’re gonna drop some good ones before the end of the year. We’re trying to get at least one good one before the end of the year to recalibrate what Verzuz is going to be in the future.”

