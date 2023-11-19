Timbaland Impresses Fans With Hair Transplant Before & After Pics

Timbaland shared pictures of his hair transplant on social media, last week, comparing what he looked like before and after. "You see @dr_haroldsiegel work," Timbaland captioned the post while adding mind-blown emojis.

When The Shade Room shared the post, fans celebrated the iconic producer's decision. "I’m honestly all for men doing things like this, teeth, and all, if women do it why can’t they enhance themselves too, I’m widdit," one user wrote. Another added: "Yesss let’s normalize men not having to stay bald because of genetics!!!"

Read More: Timbaland Discusses Hair Transplant Decision: “Don’t Be Jealous”

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Timbaland (L) and Swizz Beatz (R) speak onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

It’s not the first time Timbaland has thanked Dr. Harold Siegel for his work. During an update on the process of his hair transplant in September, he said in a video on Instagram: “Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in. This one — I have to go get work. There’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!” In his caption, he added: “A BIG heartfelt thank you to @dr_haroldsiegel and his team over at @naturaltransplantsclinic for taking care of me and giving me that extra care and attention with my new hair. Taking care of your hair early AND with the right doctor is key @naturaltransplantsclinic is where it’s at.” Check out the before and after photos from Timbaland's hair transplant below.

Timbaland Shares Hair Transplant Update

The hair transplant update comes as Timbaland and Swizz Beatz continue to prepare for the highly-anticipated premiere of season 3 of Verzuz. Be on the lookout for further updates on Timbaland on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Timbaland Confirms He & Justin Timberlake Have Finished A New Album

[Via]