Bizzy Bone Drops Off Another Solo Project With “Tha Waste Lands”

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is still making music together as of 2022, and one of the members is continuing that work ethic. One of those members is the youngest of the group, Bizzy Bone. The Columbus, Ohio native is maybe the most active of them all, dropping long projects year after year. Just last year, in 2022, the rapper put out six efforts. Five of them were either special or deluxe editions, while the other was an album called, I'm Busy.

It was Bizzy's second offering of the year and one that came amid some controversy. There was a lot of information about the collective and whether or not Bone had issues with his groupmates. He shut those rumors up saying that, "Nowadays no made up drama nor immaturity can change camaraderie, love and friendship. Literally there are no problems with us. You get us in the room together it uh be like the telly tubbies in onesies."

Listen To Tha Waste Lands From Bizzy Bone

Bone is now back with Tha Waste Lands, a 19-track album. It has only one feature and that is his son, Ybl Sinatra. The runtime of the project is just over an hour as well. Most of the production is trap-inspired with Bizzy showing off his wacky personality on plenty of cuts here.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Bizzy Bone, Tha Waste Lands? Where does this project rank all-time in the Beastie Boys member's discography? Which songs are you enjoying the most off of this album?

Tha Waste Lands Tracklist:

I Been Drankin Sweet No Get out My Face Mr. Preacher Man Just Ain't Me Watching Your Babies Hurt People with Ybl Sinatra Hopi Tribe Imma Be Aight Sands In Hourglass The Odyseey Digital Fentanyl I Be Inna Zone Heal the Man Rip Pat Stay Armed Robbery Strange World Everybody's Finessing Btnh way

