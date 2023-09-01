LAYA Returns With Enticing 7-Track EP “Bet That”

LAYA is an artist who has been on the rise over these past couple of years. Back in 2021, she gave us her Um, Hello EP which had a feature from New York superstar Fivio Foreign. From there, she went viral with a couple of singles such as “Sailor Moon 2.0” and “Need 2 Know.” With these tracks, the artist has been able to show tremendous range as she delves into various genres with ease. It’s clear she can do it all, whether that entails rapped passages or some incredibly sung vocals.

Fans have been waiting for her next move, and on Friday, she blessed those supporters with a seven-track EP called “Bet That.” This short but sweet EP provides fans with a glimpse of the various genres she operates within. For instance, on the opening track “Bet That,” we get some incredible guitar work that crescendos into a full-blown solo at the end. In the midst of this, LAYA makes her presence felt all throughout the track, ultimately setting the tone for the rest of the EP.

LAYA Drops A Dope Collection Of Tracks

Songs like “F’d Up” and “Psycho Bitch” are further examples of what LAYA is able to do. On the latter, we get these funky basslines all while the artist gives us these psychedelic vocal lines that feel like you’re on some sort of acid trip. Its an experimental cut that makes us want the artist to give us a full-length psych-rock experience. If you are not familiar with the singer, than this album is a great way to build some familiarity. Hopefully, a full album is on the horizon.

Tracklist:

Bet That Slide Ain’t Playin’ F’d Up Need 2 Know Left, Right, GO! Psycho Bitch

