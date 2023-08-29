Hugh Hefner Allegedly Went Deaf After Abusing Viagra

Hugh Hefner was the man behind Playboy magazine. Moreover, he is someone who is largely despised by those who criticize him. Although he claimed to be a beacon of women’s empowerment, those who knew him claimed otherwise. In the years since his death, many have noted just how bad of a person he was behind closed doors. From emotional manipulation to bizarre behaviors in private, the women who knew him were afraid of him. Now, his widow, Crystal Hefner, is telling all in a book called Only Say Good Things.

In this book, there are some pretty wild revelations in here. However, one is particularly shocking as it speaks to his priorities. Essentially, he took a lot of Viagra in his old age so that he could still have sex. If you abuse this drug for too long, there can be some severe consequences. For instance, Hefner eventually went deaf as a direct result of his Viagra usage. Although, as Crystal Hefner reveals, Hefner didn’t seem to care as it was just one ear. Moreover, he prefered having sex to having hearing.

Read More: Former Playboy Bunnies Describe Hugh Hefner’s Orgy Room: “It Was Just Hoarder-Style”

Hugh Hefner Loves His Blue Pills

LOS ANGELES – NOV 17: Hugh Hefner poses for a photo on Nov 17 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan Tuffs/Getty Images)

Throughout the book, according to Page Six, Hefner also reveals how she had orgies at the Playboy mansion. As she describes, they were a humiliating experience. “It was embarrassing. I don’t know the most people there’d been in our bedroom at one time but — a lot. Pretty bad,” she said. “We were like, ‘Oh, now it’s your turn.’ Nobody really wanted to be there but I think in Hef’s mind, he still thought he was in his 40s, and those nights, the people, the mansion, solidified that idea. He felt, ‘I’ve still got it.’”

Needless to say, Hefner was a bit of an oddball, and his actions will not be remembered too fondly. Let us know your thoughts on the man, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world.

Read More: Ex-Playmate Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would “Fake Cry” During Toxic Relationship

[Via]