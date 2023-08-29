La La Anthony Vibes Out To Travis Scott While Posting Up In A Bikini By The Pool

La La Anthony is always showing off on social media, and for good reason. Whether it’s her style, her lavish day-to-day, or whatever else is keeping her mind busy, she knows how to turn some heads online and feel herself in the process. Moreover, the television icon recently posted an Instagram fit of her serving body in a purple bikini by the pool, getting love from a lot of her followers in the comments. After all, even Khloe Kardashian stepped in to give Anthony her flowers. In addition, she was playing Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, and Playboi Carti’s “FE!N” off of La Flame’s latest album UTOPIA as her soundtrack.

That song isn’t exactly the best vibe fit for a steamy snap like this, though; not many people are worried about looking good in a moshpit. Regardless, La La Anthony still looked stunning and is clearly enjoying herself on “island time,” as her caption suggests. What’s more is that posts like these show that the 44-year-old is never too old to flaunt herself online. People recently clowned her for twerking to Sexyy Red (another hip-hop shoutout) in a since-deleted TikTok, but at that height of fame and success, many haters would be dancing every day in her position.

La La Anthony Steams Up The Gram & Plays “FE!N”

Unfortunately, these haters sometimes try to ruin La La Anthony’s relationships with others in the Hollywood circle. During her recent gig hosting the Met Gala and interviewing guests, one Twitter user pointed to a clip of her talking to Cardi B and remarked that the rapper doesn’t look as if she can stand Anthony. “Not true,” the Bronx MC clapped back in her reply. “I talk to Lala more then any celeb …She knows everything !!!( if your ever need some she knows all the contacts) She has helped me ALOT !!!!”

Meanwhile, with people like Cardi and Kim Kardashian there to defend her, it's no wonder that the NYC native isn't shy about putting herself out there. Through her online interactions and posts, she gives people a glimpse into the celebrity life in a more low-key way than most. She'll probably continue to do so, and we'll see if she bumps any more Travis in the future.

