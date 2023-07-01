La La Anthony, best known for her roles in prominent films and TV shows including BMF, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. From her early days on MTV’s TRL to her successful acting career, La La has undoubtedly carved out a prominent place for herself in Hollywood. Born Alani Nicole “La La” Vasquez, she has proven to be business savvy and a versatile entertainer. As of 2023, La La Anthony boasts a net worth of $30 million, according to SportsKeeda.

La La Anthony’s Television Career

MTV VJ La La Vasquez and Denzel Washington during Jay Z, Denzel Washington and Hugh Jackman Visit MTV’s “TRL” – November 20, 2006 at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

La La Anthony first gained recognition as an MTV VJ on the popular music video countdown show, Total Request Live (TRL). Her vibrant personality and charm quickly made her a fan favorite, leading to other hosting opportunities on MTV, such as Direct Effect and Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School. Moreover, La La’s television career continued to flourish as she ventured into acting, landing roles on shows like Sex In The City and Let’s Stay Together.

From Television To The Big Screen

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 07: Actresses La La Anthony (L) and Gabrielle Union attend the Los Angeles photo call for “Think Like A Man Too” at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 7, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)

While La La Anthony’s television career was thriving, she also made a successful transition to the big screen. She appeared in films like Think Like a Man and its sequel, Think Like a Man Too, based on Steve Harvey’s best-selling book. La La’s ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters earned her critical acclaim and opened doors to more significant opportunities in the film industry.

Relationship And Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: La La Anthony (L) and Carmelo Anthony attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

La La Anthony’s personal life has often been in the spotlight due to her high-profile marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The couple got married in 2010 and had a son together. However, they announced their separation in 2017 and filed for divorce in 2021. Despite their relationship challenges, La La and Carmelo have remained committed to co-parenting their son and maintaining a respectful relationship.

Notable TV And Film Roles

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: (L-R) Curtis Jackson, Courtney A. Kemp, Rotimi, Joseph Sikora, Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Chris Albrecht, Lucy Walters, Mark Canton and La La Anthony attend STARZ “Power” New York season three premiere at the SVA Theatre on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for STARZ)

La La Anthony’s acting prowess has shone through in several notable TV and film roles. In the Starz series Power, she portrayed the character of LaKeisha Grant, a complex and intriguing role that showcased her range as an actress. La La reprised her role in the spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost. Additionally, her recent performance in the crime drama series BMF has received critical acclaim, further solidifying her position as a talented and versatile actress.

La La Anthony’s Net Worth In 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: La La Anthony attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

As of 2023, La La Anthony’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. Her successful television career, lucrative film roles, and various entrepreneurial ventures have contributed to her impressive wealth. La La has utilized her platform to venture into fashion, launching her clothing line, and has also written a book, sharing her insights and experiences.

TLDR/Conclusion

In conclusion, La La Anthony has come a long way since her days on MTV’s TRL. From her early hosting gigs to her current success as an actress, she has proven her talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. Despite personal challenges, La La has remained focused and continued to excel in her career. With a net worth of $30 million in 2023, La La Anthony’s star continues to rise, and we can expect to see her make even more significant strides in the years to come.