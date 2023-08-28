LL Cool J Might Have Called Out Jay-Z While Calling Out Veteran Rappers

In a new TikTok made earlier today LL Cool J had thoughts about veteran rappers who don’t continually make their presence known. During a stop on his tour over the weekend he delivered some thoughts in between songs. “Let me shout it out to all you rappers trying to play mystery man: stop f*ckin’ up your legacy. Get on this godd*mn stage, man.” He seemed to be suggesting that rappers who disappear from the spotlight later in their careers aren’t doing any service to their legacy or to hip hop at large.

The caption over the TikTok claimed that this was shade directed at Jay-Z, and many in the comments agreed. “LL is arguably more important to hip hop than Jay z ever was,” reads the top comment on the post. “Jay z couldn’t out battle LL if he tried know the difference,” agrees another. But some fans didn’t see his comments as being directed at Jay-Z at all. “Jay z couldn’t out battle LL if he tried know the difference” says one comment. Others defended Jay-Z for his right to stay out of the spotlight. “Jay z couldn’t out battle LL if he tried know the difference,” one comment reads sparking nearly 50 replies. Cool J recently clarified that his comments were not specifically aimed at Jay-Z. Check out the video below.

Is LL Cool J Taking Aim At Jay-Z?

This isn’t the only time recently that LL Cool J has taken shots at aging rappers. He claimed that the desire some rappers have to retire once they get older is a sign of weakness. “I hear artists all the time flirting with retirement, and that’s really insecurity. Because they don’t know whether or not they’re gonna be able to continue on in their careers. At least that’s how it comes off to me,” he said.

LL Cool J is also featured on a special new MTA metro card made to celebrate rap music’s 50th anniversary. Cool J, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and Cam’ron were all honored with their own metro cards. What do you think of LL Cool J’s thoughts on veteran rappers harming their legacy? Let us know in the comment section below.

