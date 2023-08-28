LL Cool J Might Have Called Out Jay-Z While Calling Out Veteran Rappers

The veteran rapper is calling out other aging artists for their absence.

BYLavender Alexandria
LL Cool J Might Have Called Out Jay-Z While Calling Out Veteran Rappers

In a new TikTok made earlier today LL Cool J had thoughts about veteran rappers who don’t continually make their presence known. During a stop on his tour over the weekend he delivered some thoughts in between songs. “Let me shout it out to all you rappers trying to play mystery man: stop f*ckin’ up your legacy. Get on this godd*mn stage, man.” He seemed to be suggesting that rappers who disappear from the spotlight later in their careers aren’t doing any service to their legacy or to hip hop at large.

The caption over the TikTok claimed that this was shade directed at Jay-Z, and many in the comments agreed. “LL is arguably more important to hip hop than Jay z ever was,” reads the top comment on the post. “Jay z couldn’t out battle LL if he tried know the difference,” agrees another. But some fans didn’t see his comments as being directed at Jay-Z at all. “Jay z couldn’t out battle LL if he tried know the difference” says one comment. Others defended Jay-Z for his right to stay out of the spotlight. “Jay z couldn’t out battle LL if he tried know the difference,” one comment reads sparking nearly 50 replies. Cool J recently clarified that his comments were not specifically aimed at Jay-Z. Check out the video below.

Read More: Questlove Gets FOMO From Eminem & LL Cool J Linking Up

Is LL Cool J Taking Aim At Jay-Z?

@welldamntv

Ll cool jay calls out jay z for thinking hes too good to rap anymore #fyp#jayz #illuminati #freemasons #hiphop50

♬ original sound – C-MONEY

This isn’t the only time recently that LL Cool J has taken shots at aging rappers. He claimed that the desire some rappers have to retire once they get older is a sign of weakness. “I hear artists all the time flirting with retirement, and that’s really insecurity. Because they don’t know whether or not they’re gonna be able to continue on in their careers. At least that’s how it comes off to me,” he said.

LL Cool J is also featured on a special new MTA metro card made to celebrate rap music’s 50th anniversary. Cool J, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and Cam’ron were all honored with their own metro cards. What do you think of LL Cool J’s thoughts on veteran rappers harming their legacy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: LL Cool J Sends Common Special Gift Box: “It’s An Honor”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.