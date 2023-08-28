Simone Biles Breaks New Record After Her Latest Championship Win

Simone Biles is easily one of the most impressive athletes ever. Overall, she is incredibly accomplished in the world of gymnastics. She has won numerous Olympic Gold Medals for the United States. Moreover, in other competitions, she usually cleans up. Biles is someone who has proven to be a role model for athletes all around the world. Even when things have gotten difficult, she has stayed the course and has done what is best for her.

For instance, during the Summer Games in Tokyo, Biles withdrew as she felt like she didn’t have it that year. Gymnastics is dangerous and if you have a mental hangup, then you could injure yourself. While some people were very cruel to Biles, she never wavered. Eventually, she came back and started blowing her competition out of the water again. It just goes to show what kind of athlete she is, and how dedicated she is to her craft.

Read More: Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Married In Texas: Photos

Simone Biles Wins Again

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Biles competed at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose. Throughout the weekend, she excelled in pretty well every single competition. Eventually, she won the gold medal thanks to her impeccable overall score. It made for her eighth U.S. Championship, which is, in fact, a record. It was just an incredible performance all around, and fans were in awe. This now poses the question of whether or not Biles will go to the next Olympic Games. However, it doesn’t seem like she has an answer to that right now.

Do you think Biles is going to go the 2024 Summer Games? Let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest athletes around the world.

Read More: Simone Biles Wins Three Golds In Dominant Return To Gymnastics

[Via]