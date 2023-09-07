Mallory Pugh Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Mallory Pugh, a name that resonates with soccer enthusiasts across the globe, has made significant strides in the world of women's soccer. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $1.5 million, according to FootyVAR. But how did she amass this fortune? Let's delve into the journey of this soccer prodigy.

Born on April 29, 1998, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Mallory Diane Pugh showcased her athletic prowess from a young age. Not only did she excel in soccer, but she also dabbled in basketball and track and field. Her soccer journey began at Mountain Vista High School, where she led her team to victory in the 2016 Colorado Class 5A state championship. This achievement earned her the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.

Pugh's Professional Journey

Mallory's professional debut came in 2017 with the Washington Spirit. Her initial salary was a modest $41,700. However, her undeniable talent soon caught the eyes of many, leading to a trade to the Chicago Red Stars in 2020, where her salary saw a substantial jump to $120,000.

Apart from her salary, Mallory's achievements on the field also brought in hefty bonuses. A notable mention is the $250,000 bonus she received when the USWNT clinched the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

International Achievements

Pugh's international career is nothing short of remarkable. She made her debut for the USWNT in 2016 and quickly made history by becoming the youngest player in the modern era of the USWNT to score a goal. Her contributions were pivotal in the USWNT's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Endorsements And Collaborations

Mallory's success on the field has made her a sought-after name for endorsements. She has been associated with Nike since 2016 and has been featured in several of their marketing campaigns. Apart from Nike, Mallory has inked deals with Gatorade, Secret Deodorant, and even became the face of the Neiman Marcus Last Call x Adidas collaboration in 2018. These endorsements not only contribute to her net worth but also play a crucial role in promoting women's soccer to a broader audience.

Personal Life And Beyond Soccer

Beyond her soccer achievements, Mallory is a beacon of inspiration for many. She has been open about her struggles with anxiety and has actively sought treatment, shedding light on the importance of mental health. With her parents, Horace and Karen Pugh, and her older sister, Bri, by her side, Mallory continues to inspire many on and off the field.

Conclusion

Mallory Pugh's journey in the world of soccer is a testament to her dedication, skill, and passion for the game. With a net worth of $1.5 million in 2023, she stands as one of the promising talents in women's soccer. Given her youth and potential, the future holds even more accolades and achievements for this soccer star.