Jonelle Filigno Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Jonelle Filigno, a name that resonates with football enthusiasts, especially those who have followed the Canadian national team’s journey. As of 2023, the soccer star’s net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $10 million US dollars, according to PopularBio. But how did she amass such wealth, and what makes her stand out in the world of football?

Born on September 24, 1990, in Mississauga, Canada, Jonelle Filigno embarked on her football journey at a young age. Her talent was evident early on, and she made significant strides in her youth career. By 2008, she had already made her mark with the Canadian national team, showcasing her prowess on the field.

Rise To Stardom

VANCOUVER, BC – JUNE 21: Jonelle Filigno #16 of Canada high fives fans after the team warmup prior to the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Canada June, 21, 2015 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Jonelle’s senior career took off when she joined Sky Blue FC in 2014. Her attacking midfielder position allowed her to display her skills, agility, and goal-scoring capabilities. Between 2006 to 2008, she had an impressive record, scoring 5 goals in just 8 appearances for the Canadian U20 team. Such achievements not only bolstered her reputation but also paved the way for her to become one of Canada’s most celebrated footballers.

Net Worth And Achievements

COVENTRY, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Jane Refiloe of South Africa challenges for the ball with Jonelle filigno of Canada during the Women’s Football first round Group F Match of the London 2012 Olympic Games between Canada and South Africa at City of Coventry Stadium on July 28, 2012 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin – FIFA/Getty Images)

By the age of 28, Jonelle had already established herself as one of the most successful soccer players from Canada. Her net worth of $10 million is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and unmatched skills on the pitch. This wealth accumulation is not just from her football career but also from endorsements, sponsorships, and other ventures associated with her name.

Beyond Football

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 15: Jonelle Filigno of Canada celebrates with her children at the end of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A match between Netherlands and Canada at Olympic Stadium on June 15, 2015 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Stuart Franklin – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Apart from her on-field achievements, Jonelle’s education also played a pivotal role in shaping her personality. She pursued college soccer at Rutgers from 2009 to 2013, balancing both academics and her passion for the sport. This balance showcases her commitment not just to football but also to personal growth and development.

Personal Life

VANCOUVER, BC – JUNE 24: Jonelle Filigno of Canada poses for a photo at the Coast Coal Harbour Hotel ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015 Quarter Final between Canada and England on June 24, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Mike Hewitt – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

While Jonelle prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight, it’s known that she values privacy. Like many celebrities, she chooses to keep her relationships and personal details under wraps. However, her fans and followers respect her decision, focusing more on her contributions to the sport.

Conclusion

Jonelle Filigno’s journey from a budding soccer player in Mississauga to a star with a net worth of $10 million is truly inspiring. Her dedication, talent, and achievements serve as a beacon for many young aspirants who dream of making it big in the world of football. As we look forward to more from Jonelle in the coming years, her current net worth is a testament to her success and the impact she has had on the sport.