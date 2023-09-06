Kealia Watt Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Kealia Watt, a name that resonates with soccer enthusiasts and fans of the sport, has made significant strides in her career. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million US dollars according to GH Gossip, a testament to her dedication, skill, and prowess on the field.

Born on January 31st, 1992, in Draper, Utah, Kealia Watt's journey into the world of soccer began at a young age. Encouraged by her family, she pursued sports with vigor and passion. Her high school years at Alta High School were marked by numerous accolades, including being a two-time Gatorade state player of the year and a three-time first-team high school All-America. These achievements set the stage for her future successes.

Kealia's College And Professional Career

Kealia's commitment to soccer continued at North Carolina University (UNC). Here, she played for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2010 to 2013. Notably, she was a part of the 2012 championship-winning team and even clinched the title of the tournament’s most outstanding player. This recognition came after she scored the game-winning goal during the semi-final’s overtime.

Her international debut was nothing short of spectacular. On 23rd October 2016, she played for the senior team against Switzerland. Entering as a substitute in the 81st minute, she scored within the 48th second of her appearance. Such an achievement set a record for the fastest goal in a US women’s national team debut.

Personal Life And Achievements

Kealia's personal life has been as vibrant as her professional one. She is married to J.J Watt, an American football defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. Their love story began in mid-2016, and they tied the knot in February 2020 in the Bahamas. In June 2022, the couple announced the arrival of their son, Koa James Watt.

Kealia Watt's Financial Success

Kealia's financial achievements are a reflection of her dedication to the sport. With an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2023, she has built a commendable empire through her career. Her earnings as a National soccer player for the United States stand at $37,800. Additionally, the National Women’s Soccer League offers a salary of $265,000 to female soccer players. Beyond her salary, Kealia has secured endorsement deals with renowned companies like Puma and Blink Fitness, further augmenting her income.

Conclusion

Kealia Watt's journey, from her early days in Utah to her current status as a soccer star, is a testament to her talent, hard work, and determination. Her net worth of $1 million in 2023 is not just a reflection of her financial success but also a symbol of her achievements on and off the field. As she continues to inspire many with her skills and dedication, the future holds even more promise for this soccer sensation.