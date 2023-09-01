Alisha Lehmann Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Alisha Lehmann, the Swiss soccer sensation, has been making waves both on and off the field. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million US dollars, according to GorillaOverview. But how did she achieve this impressive figure? Let’s delve into her journey.

Born on January 21, 1999, in Tagertschi, Switzerland, Alisha’s passion for soccer was evident from a young age. Growing up alongside her siblings, including her sister Shona Lehmann, who is now an aspiring dancer and Instagram star, Alisha’s dreams of becoming an athlete took root. By the age of five, she was already immersed in sports, with soccer becoming her primary focus.

Read More: Alexia Putellas Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

Rising Through The Ranks

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 30: Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland walks out for the warm up prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and New Zealand at Dunedin Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Photo by Matthew Lewis – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alisha’s professional journey began with the Swiss club BSC YB Frauen, where she showcased her prowess by netting 25 goals in 52 league appearances. Her remarkable performance didn’t go unnoticed. In August 2018, she signed with the FA Women’s Super League’s West Ham United. Under the guidance of manager Matt Beard, Alisha continued to shine, scoring 9 goals in 30 appearances and helping the team reach the Women’s FA Cup final.

However, her journey with West Ham was just the beginning. In 2021, she briefly moved to Everton on loan, only to return to the Aston Villa Club later. Her association with Aston Villa has been fruitful, with Alisha scoring four goals in her first season and subsequently extending her contract with the club.

Read More: Adriana Leon Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?

International Achievements

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 25: Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland warms up prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and Norway at Waikato Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

On the international front, Alisha’s career has been equally commendable. She made her debut for the Switzerland national team in March 2018 during the Cyprus Women’s Cup. Her first international goal came against Finland in the same tournament. Although she missed the 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship, her contributions to the national team have been significant.

Read More: David Beckham Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Beyond The Soccer Field

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 30: Alisha Lehmann of Switzerland inspects the pitch prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and New Zealand at Dunedin Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Photo by Harriet Lander – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alisha’s influence isn’t limited to the soccer pitch. With over 11 million followers on Instagram and an additional 14 million on TikTok, she’s a social media powerhouse. This popularity has led to collaborations with renowned brands like Adidas and EA Sports. Moreover, her appearance in the BBC Three series “Britain’s Youngest Football Boss” and endorsements with brands like Coca-Cola and Zalando Beauty further highlight her multifaceted career.

Read More: Francesco Totti Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Personal Touches

While Alisha’s professional life is an open book, her personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. She was previously in a relationship with Brazilian footballer Douglas Luiz. However, the two parted ways under undisclosed circumstances.

Read More: Eden Hazard Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Alisha’s Financial Stature

A significant portion of Alisha’s income stems from her soccer career and brand endorsements. Her association with giants like Adidas and EA Sports has undoubtedly contributed to her impressive net worth. Reports suggest that she earns a substantial salary from Aston Villa, further solidifying her financial standing.

Read More: Ronaldo (R9) Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

In Conclusion

Alisha Lehmann’s journey from a young soccer enthusiast in Tagertschi to an international soccer star and social media influencer is nothing short of inspiring. With a net worth of $2 million in 2023, she stands as a testament to hard work, dedication, and passion. As she continues to break barriers and set new benchmarks, the soccer world eagerly awaits her next move.