Winnie Harlow Gets Adorable Tattoo Dedicated To Her Boo, Kyle Kuzma

In the realms of NBA basketball and modeling, Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are a surefire power couple despite their rocky history. Still, it seems like the two are more lovey-dovey than ever, which Harlow recently proved through some body ink. Moreover, she got a tattoo behind her right ear of Kyle’s name in a Twitter photo dump, which is among the more wholesome and stylish tributes you can make to your loved one. It’s subtle, clean, fancy, and only slightly noticeable: the perfect formula for a low-key tat you don’t want to show your parents yet. Regardless, it works to make a small tribute to your partner that you don’t need to see, but you always know is there.

In fact, Winnie Harlow has definitely gone above and beyond to prove her love and commitment to the Washington Wizards forward. For example, she and Kyle Kuzma recently went to an Usher show as part of his Las Vegas residency. Readers may know that the shows have ruffled feathers, to say the least, due to the R&B singer’s serenade of taken celebrity women whose relationships may or may not crumble afterward. With this in mind, when he approached the couple, he was taken aback when he saw Harlow sit on Kuzma’s lap as soon as he pulled up among the crowd near them.

Winnie Harlow’s New Tattoo Of Kyle Kuzma

By dodging that bullet, the 29-year-old displayed a pretty boss move that surely got Kyle Kuzma pretty excited. I mean, has your partner ever looked Usher, the king of toxic R&B himself, and said ‘No, I’m good’? Well, maybe you haven’t met him yet, but jokes aside, considering the scandal that grew out of a particular serenade to Keke Palmer, she did well to shut blog posts down before they even started getting written. The Palmer and Darius Jackson saga still isn’t over, and it’ll be interesting to see just how much damage it did in their relationship in the long run.

Meanwhile, Kuzma commits equally to shining a light on his boo, but he’s also busy with some other online antics. His social media feud with fellow NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie escalated back in April, and not on the basketball court. At least now he holds a special place with his girlfriend as they continue their careers. For more news and the latest updates on Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma, stick around on HNHH.

