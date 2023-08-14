Tony Hawk Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Himself With 2Pac

Tony Hawk shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with 2Pac in a post on Instagram, Monday. The skateboarder explained that he had only just recently recovered the picture.

“My missing photo with Tupac,” Hawk captioned the post. “I attended the American Music Awards in 1991 because my sister was there performing with Michael Bolton. While backstage, I saw Tupac standing alone and I recognized him from Digital Underground (go listen to ‘Same Song’ for context). His first album had not dropped yet, and nobody else seemed to notice him. I took a picture of him and [Riley’s mom] Cindy, and I thought she took one of him and me.”

2Pac In Concert In Chicago

CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

He continued: “This was in the era of point-and-shoot film cameras so results were unreliable. Unfortunately I never found the photo once the roll was developed. But thanks to modern technology and maestro digital artist @_vemix_ , the image has materialized. And for the record: he was effusive and gracious during our brief encounter, more so than anyone else we met or bothered for pictures that night.” Later, Hawk clarified that the picture may have been taken in 1994: “Edit: this might have been 1994 based on the AMA nominees that year. I’m so old that specific years get fuzzy. But the story remains the same.” Check out Tony Hawk’s post featuring 2Pac below.

Tony Hawk Shares Picture With 2Pac

The arrival of the resurfaced picture comes as authorities have reignited an investigation into the legendary rapper’s death. They recently searched Keefe D’s property in an attempt to solve the long-standing case. There, they found bullets but later reported that they don’t match up with the shell casings that come from the original crime scene. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

