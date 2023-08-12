Anna Paul & Glen Thomson Split Confirmed By OnlyFans Creator After 8 Years Together

When summer first began, the energy of love was flowing freely in the air. Rumoured new couples were popping up left and right, though few of them stood the test of time (such as Summer Walker and Lil Meech). We’ve seen an abundance of breakups in the headlines in more recent weeks, from the Prime Minister of Canada and his wife to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Today (August 12) marked the confirmation of another popular pair’s demise – Anna Paul and Glen Thomson.

You may recognize the pair from their popular ventures on TikTok, or for those of you who enjoy less wholesome content, on OnlyFans. Paul has accumulated over seven million followers on the former platform and is best known for vlogging virtually every day of her daily life as she travels around the world with friends and family. She and Glen have been together since they were in high school, and when discussing her career as a sex worker, Paul has been candid in sharing how she and Powell navigate that part of their relationship (he films most of her content).

Anna Paul Gets Emotional When Discussing Her Breakup

In a video posted on Saturday morning, Anna emotionally revealed that she and her long-term partner have decided to split up. “So, Glen and I broke up. We were together for eight years, and I know that my relationship is a relationship that you guys look up to,” the internet star told her audience while fighting off tears. She noted that the decision was a completely mutual one, and the Australian’s ex even appeared in the last few seconds of the clip to plant a sweet kiss on her head. It’s unclear if this will cause a dramatic change in the way Anna shares her life with the world, but regardless, we wish her and Glen the best going forward.

It’s not only women like Anna Paul and Iggy Azalea who are bringing in the big bucks on OnlyFans. Rappers like Blueface and Sauce Walka are getting their share too – in fact, the latter recently celebrated his $10M earnings with his “ONLY FANS” single. Stream that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

