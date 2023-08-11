Jennifer Lopez Sports A White Bikini On Vacation In Italy

Last month, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in style. The multi-media megastar took to Instagram to show off the views from her party. The pictures included Lopez singing while standing on a table and sporting a gorgeous bikini in a locale that’s just as gorgeous. A few days later full video of Lopez enjoying herself while singing on a table hit the internet and delighted fans. The party took place at her mansion but it wasn’t the only luxurious place she hit to celebrate her birthday.

This week Jennifer Lopez took a vacation to a luxurious Italian getaway. While there, Page Six caught some videos of Lopez getting sun in a very slim white bikini. The 54-year-old is clearly not shy about showing skin but she also brings a level of glamour to all of it. Overnight she also posed for some pictures to promote her new alcohol brand. She posed alongside some incredibly refreshing looking spritzers for a trio of pics on Instagram. “Back in my element,” the post’s caption reads.

Jennifer Lopez Gets Some Sun In Italy

In the comments of her Instagram post, Lopez once again dealt with questions from fans over her alcohol brand. She has long been public about her own sober mentality, but apparently that wasn’t necessarily the case. She’s since clarified that while she doesn’t drink often, she does occasionally drink socially. What even more fans have problems with is her partner Ben Affleck’s long history of alcoholism. In response Lopez insisted that she keeps her business entirely separate from the pair’s personal life.

Lopez and Affleck appear to still be on the same page. For Father’s Day Lopez shared an absolutely spicy picture of Affleck to Instagram. While some fans honed in on his body, others asked why she chose a thirst trap to celebrate Father’s Day. What do you think of J-Lo sporting a thing white bikini in Italy at 54 years old? Let us know in the comment section below.

