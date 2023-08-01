Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Birthday By Dancing On A Table

Last week Jennifer Lopez had her 54th birthday, but the actual celebrations are still ongoing. Over the weekend she threw a party with close friends and family to celebrate. According to TMZ, the party took place in the $60 million mansion that she and Ben Affleck bought earlier this year. In a new video that made its way to the internet, J-Lo is totally feeling herself. She can be seen dancing on a table to the sounds of Lizzo’s 2022 smash hit “About Damn Time.”

The first taste we got of Jennifer Lopez’s birthday celebrations came from her own Instagram. She posted some of her own table dancing pics as well as some incredible bikini looks. “Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” the caption of the post read. Fans were pretty quick to praise the singer and actress and wish her happy birthday. The post has already collected over 1.5 million likes and is full of positive comments.

J-Lo Dancing On Tables For Her B-Day

But the post wasn’t all love. Many comments on almost anything J-Lo puts out on her social media page have to do with her alcohol brand. Many fans have taken issue with her decision to put her name behind a line of spritzers for two reasons. The first is that she has long had the public facing image of a sober celebrity and many were surprised to find out that she drinks at all. The bigger reason is Ben Affleck’s history with alcoholism. The backlash got so heated that J-Lo eventually had to address it herself and defend her decision in an Instagram post.

Earlier this year J-Lo expanded her acting horizons by taking on the lead part in an action film. The Netflix-produced action movie The Mother starred Lopez and went on to achieve impressive success. It was the top movie on the streaming platform for an entire month following its entire release. What do you think of Jennifer Lopez dancing on tables for her birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

